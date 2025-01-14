ALOR SETAR: A decomposed body, believed to be that of a woman, was discovered on the banks of Sungai Kedah in the Alor Mengkudu area, near here, yesterday.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said that police received a call from the public at 2.35pm reporting the discovery of the fully clothed body.

“Upon investigation at the scene, authorities found a mobile phone in the pocket of the victim’s trousers,” she said.

“The body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death,” she said in a statement today.

She further noted that police were investigating whether the body was linked to the case of a woman who has been missing since November last year.

“On Nov 8, a woman was reported missing after her motorcycle was found in the same river, approximately 10 kilometres from where the body was discovered yesterday,” she explained.

“The police have contacted the woman’s next of kin for identification purposes and to undergo a DNA test. For now, the case is still classified as sudden death while awaiting the full autopsy report,” she added.