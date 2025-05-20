Body of victim in two-boat collision found, SAR ends

SHAH ALAM: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a fisherman who went missing after the fibreglass boat he was in collided with a trawler on Saturday concluded this morning with the discovery of his body.

The body of 56-year-old Zamri Mohd Harun was found at 8.35 am, 4.6 nautical miles off the coast of Hydro Kapar near here.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhai­min Muhammad Salleh said the body was discovered by fishermen who were part of the SAR operation since yesterday.

“The body of the victim was transported to Sementa Fishermen’s Jetty at 10.05 am and handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement.

In the 11 pm incident, the victim and two survivors were fishing off the northern coast of Pulau Klang when a trawler struck their boat. After being rescued, the two survivors received treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.