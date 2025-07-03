Bold, brave and business savvy

PETALING JAYA: Women’s resilience, strength and accomplishments over the past few decades have been nothing short of extraordinary as they continue to make

an indelible impact in fields once dominated by men.

From CEOs and judges to top surgeons, bus drivers and p-hailing riders, and at home, devoted wives and formidable mothers, women are breaking barriers and

redefining expectations.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, theSun spoke with inspiring young women entrepreneurs who have defied social norms to create inclusive beauty products.

Twins Suvikhavathy and Sundravathy Anand Kumar, 25, from Petaling Jaya, founded Desi Rose Cosmetics during the Covid-19 lockdown after struggling to find makeup products that suited their skin tones.

“Growing up, we often faced difficulties finding the right makeup that suited our skin tones. The frustration led us to create

Desi Rose, a brand that celebrates diversity and ensures every shade is represented.”

She said starting a business at 21 years old while studying law in the United Kingdom was no small feat.

“We deferred our studies in our third year and committed to building Desi Rose from the ground up. We never imagined it would gain traction,” she said, addding that

time management is their biggest challenge now as they juggle their Certificate of

Legal Practice (CLP) studies and run a

home-based business.

Suvikhavathy said finding time to grow Desi Rose is tough as they study for 10 to 11 hours a day.

“What keeps us going is our commitment to inclusivity. We test our products diligently to ensure they work for everyone,” she said adding that they now have a customer base of over 2,000.

For women looking to break into entrepreneurship, Suvikhavathy’s advice is simple: “Have a solid plan, know your niche and trust the process. There will always be doubters, but the key is to focus on your vision and work hard. Success takes time, but persistence pays off.”

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Kavitha Thuraisingam, 38, from Kulim in Kedah, has proven that challenges can only make

her stronger.

“I started selling teas in 2019, just before the pandemic, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise for my business. My homemade masala chai struck a chord with customers seeking comfort and authenticity in trying times,” she said.

Her business, Naira 9 Ventures, which started as a home-based venture selling condiments, masala chai and badam (almond) milk, quickly evolved into a

thriving enterprise.

By July 2021, she had opened a shop lot, sourcing premium teas from Darjeeling and Assam. She later introduced Naira’s Royal Tea, which supports small-scale tea farmers.

“I wanted to deliver quality while promoting sustainability. It’s important to me that my business uplifts others along the supply chain, from farmers to consumers.”

As a single parent, Kavitha said she is motivated to succeed to provide for her

only child.

“I lost my husband in 2019 during the early stage of my business and was left to

navigate life as a single parent to my

five-month-old son.

“Managing a business while raising him was overwhelming, but my son became my greatest motivation.

“Pursuing something I love has taught me that growth begins when you step out of your comfort zone. I used to fear speaking in public or handling customers, but today, I embrace every challenge as an opportunity to learn,” she said, adding that her sales ranged between RM10,000 and RM20,000 per month.

Kavitha said she is passionate about inspiring other women to pursue their dreams.

“Since 2019, we’ve had the privilege of serving between 5,000 and 10,000 customers online. As we expand into offline sales, our focus now is on scaling the business and creating more growth opportunities.

“Women are capable of achieving incredible things when they believe in themselves. The key is to take that first step.”