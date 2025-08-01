Bold healthcare reforms needed for Malaysia’s future, says Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must implement bold healthcare financing reforms and digital transformation to strengthen its public health system amid rising demand, increasing costs, and fiscal constraints, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Speaking at the ‘Ilmuwan Malaysia Madani’ Forum Series 7, Dzulkefly highlighted the challenges facing the nation’s tax-funded healthcare system, including the dual burden of non-communicable and infectious diseases, overcrowded facilities, and a shortage of healthcare workers.

“Given the situation where we are faced with a fiscal space, we are essentially in distress because we have been a decade, if not more, underspending in health. That’s been said by the Treasury,” he said.

The forum, themed “Towards a Sustainable Healthcare System for All,” was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir was also present.

Dzulkefly emphasised that under the Malaysia MADANI vision, the Health Ministry is focusing on two key reforms: healthcare financing and digitalisation, alongside efforts to tackle human resource shortages.

“Health must not only be seen as a privilege, but recognised as a human right, the foundation of a just, productive and prosperous MADANI society,” he said.

He acknowledged that while increasing healthcare spending by one per cent of GDP might seem like a solution, it would negatively impact other ministries’ budgets, making it unfeasible under current conditions.

“Given that situation, I have to be resourceful. How do I retain specialists? How do I invest more in public healthcare facilities and services and most importantly, in our human resources?” he added.

The Health Transformation Office (HPO) is exploring ways to diversify income sources to support these reforms. - Bernama