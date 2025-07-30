Borneo Flora Festival 2025 draws 104,543 visitors, boosts eco-tourism

LABUAN: The Borneo Flora Festival (BFF) 2025 surpassed all expectations by attracting 104,543 visitors, more than double its initial target of 50,000.

The five-day event drew plant enthusiasts and tourists from across Malaysia, Brunei, Kalimantan, and even Timor Leste.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said the overwhelming response underscores Labuan’s rising profile as a hub for eco-tourism and cultural events.

“The response was beyond our expectations. This shows how the Borneo Flora Festival has grown into a regional event of international interest,” she said during the closing ceremony.

The festival celebrated Borneo’s rich biodiversity, featuring rare orchids, giant pitcher plants, and exotic rainforest blooms.

Over 100 exhibitors, including local growers, NGOs, and hoteliers, participated. Activities ranged from floral workshops to conservation-themed competitions, engaging visitors of all ages.

Dr Zaliha highlighted the festival’s economic benefits, noting a surge in business for hotels, restaurants, and homestays.

“This festival has not only beautified Labuan with nature’s finest but also stimulated our economy,” she said. Many homeowners even offered temporary homestays to meet accommodation demand.

Adding royal prestige, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofia, the Queen of Malaysia, visited the event.

Organisers attributed the festival’s success to strong grassroots support for conservation and plans are underway to expand next year’s edition with greater cross-border participation. - Bernama