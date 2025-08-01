Bound body found near Hulu Selangor railway track

HULU SELANGOR: The body of a man with his hands and feet bound was found near a railway track in Sungai Serian, Kalumpang, earlier today. The discovery was made by a member of the public at approximately 10.30 am.

Hulu Selangor Police chief Supt Ibrahim Husin stated that initial investigations suggest the body was likely dumped from the Kampung Sungai Serian bridge, which stands 11.15 metres high. “Forensic findings show the victim’s hands and feet were tied, and his head was wrapped in cloth secured with black and white adhesive tape,“ he said in a statement.

The forensic team estimated the man had been dead for over four days, as decomposition had already set in. No identification documents were recovered from the body. The remains have been sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem.

Authorities are treating the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Mohamad Fadli Abdul Aziz at 03-6064 1222. - Bernama