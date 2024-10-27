Breathtaking views of Merdeka 118 await guests at Teedo Hotel

KUALA LUMPUR: Guests of Teedo Hotel, located at Pudu Sentral here, will soon be treated to breathtaking views of the Merdeka 118 when the hotel opens in early November.

Its owner Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said that 84 of the hotel’s 168 rooms offer a view of this iconic structure, the world’s second-tallest tower, with room rates starting as low as RM150.

“As we know, this hotel is situated in the Pudu Sentral (formerly Puduraya) building, offering a blend of comfort and a strategic location, perfect for local and international tourists seeking budget-friendly accommodation in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

“Hotel guests can also enjoy the five-star view of Merdeka 118 from 84 of the hotel rooms, making for an unforgettable stay,” she said at the pre-launch of the hotel here today.

Also present were Nurulhidayah’s parents, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, as well as Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Nurulhidayah also said that Teedo Hotel offers guests convenient access to popular attractions such as the bustling Petaling Street, famous for its food offerings and souvenirs, as well as being just a 10-minute walk from the Bukit Bintang shopping centre.

“With its affordable rates, strategic location, and vibrant atmosphere, Teedo Hotel is undoubtedly the perfect choice for travellers looking to fully immerse themselves in the Kuala Lumpur experience while enjoying the comfort of this hotel,” she said.

Besides comfortable accommodation and a strategic location, Teedo Hotel, categorised as a three-star hotel, is also equipped with a restaurant, convenience store, high-speed Wi-Fi, screen TVs, and air conditioning.

It also features a hall on the 15th floor that can accommodate around 200 to 250 guests, making it ideal for small-scale conferences or meetings for companies with a moderate budget.