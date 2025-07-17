Harimau Malaya’s late exit disrupts CAFA Nations Cup 2025 plans

HARIMAU Malaya’s last-minute withdrawal from the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup 2025 has disrupted tournament preparations, with organisers citing advanced planning stages as a key challenge.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) pulled out after the event dates (August 29 to September 8) conflicted with the FIFA international window (September 1-9), limiting player availability.

CAFA clarified that player registrations could have been adjusted per match, stating, “The final registration of players - selected from a preliminary list of 35 - can be submitted on a match-by-match basis.”

This flexibility, it noted, would have allowed key players to join later stages.

FAM earlier explained the decision stemmed from logistical and squad preparation hurdles. Despite Malaysia’s exit, CAFA reaffirmed its commitment to hosting a competitive tournament.

Group B, initially featuring Malaysia, Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, will proceed without the national team. - Bernama