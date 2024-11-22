Bright futures in journalism for two varsity graduates

PETALING JAYA: For NurQirana Nabilla Mohd Rashidi and Harith Kamal Hisham Kamal, both 25, Wednesday marked the culmination of years of burning the midnight oil as they and their families beamed with pride at their convocation at UiTM Shah Alam.

Ipoh-born NurQirana and Harith Kamal from Subang Jaya earned a Bachelor of Mass Communication (Hons) and are looking forward to careers in journalism.

The more experienced of the two, NurQirana who started working for theSun as a reporter in January, said she has been passionate about writing since young and wrote blogs as a teenager.

“Blogging allowed me to express myself. While pursuing my degree, I wrote

news stories that allowed me to hone my writing skills.

“I have always envisioned myself contributing to society by delivering impactful stories that propel change for the better.”

She said as the eldest of two children, her convocation is also a way to thank her father, a driver at the Ipoh City Council, and mother, a clerk at the same place, for always being there for her.

“My mother initially wanted me to read law as she felt it was a better career option. But I just wanted to write and said, ‘I am going to prove to you that I can thrive as a journalist’.

“Having graduated with the Vice-Chancellor’s Award as well, thanks to being on the Dean’s List every semester, I am convinced that I am on the path to building a successful journalism career.

“This means a lot to me, especially in light of all those who doubted me and said I would not excel as a journalist. With my degree and the job I have at theSun, I have finally proven them wrong.”

Harith Kamal said he participated in school essay and poem writing competitions since childhood and found it to be the best form of expression that allowed him to explore his creative side.

“I have always been eager to acquire knowledge. As a child, I would beg my mother to buy encyclopedias and almanacs so that I could read and learn. Today, I gain most of my knowledge from news, the internet and YouTube.

“News and storytelling have always excited me. I knew I wanted a career that combined my passion for writing and learning, which led me to pursue journalism.”

He said he was incredibly happy at his convocation, especially since it was attended by family and friends, including his father, an administrative and diplomatic officer at the Economy Ministry, and his mother, who manages a taxi service company.

“My parents have supported me in more ways than one can imagine, so my convocation means just as much to them as it does to me. Without their support, I would not be where I am today.”

Despite starting university during the Covid-19 pandemic, he pushed through and managed to make the Dean’s List each semester, which is an achievement he never thought possible.

“This degree means so much to me. Pursuing it reignited my love for learning and gave me a sense of pride that I had not felt in a long time.”

Harith Kamal also works for theSun and started as a reporter on Nov 11.

“theSun is possibly the best place to train as a journalist. I sit with the editor when he clears my stories. This is a good experience as I get to learn the finer points of writing and news reporting.”

theSun managing editor Navjeet Singh, who congratulated NurQirana and Harith Kamal on their convocation, said both have a good command of the English language, which is a rare trait today.

“NurQirana has proven herself time and again as a very good journalist. Harith Kamal is still new but he is already on the right track and we are excited to see what the future holds for him.”