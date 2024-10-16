Budget 2025: Call for government to address labour shortage in automotive, EV technology

KUALA LUMPUR: Additional funding should be allocated to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in the upcoming Budget 2025 for electric vehicle (EV) skills training to attract interest and address the current workforce shortage in the automotive sector, particularly in EV technology.

Dr Mohd Azman Abas, director of the Automotive Development Centre (ADC) at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Johor Bahru, emphasised that while the EV training programme has been introduced, it needs to be strengthened to enhance the skill levels of trainees in light of the rapid advancements in EV technology.

He said that additional funding is crucial for improving training programmes, ensuring that trainees acquire the technical skills necessary to meet the industry’s growing demands.

“There is also a lack of appropriate equipment and facilities to fully support EV training. Allocating more resources to upgrade these tools and facilities is essential for providing trainees with practical experience and skills to excel in the field,“ he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Azman emphasised the importance of focusing on infrastructure development, particularly EV charging stations. As the use of electric vehicles increases, so does the demand for skilled workers capable of installing, maintaining, and managing EV charging infrastructure.

He added that training in this field will be crucial in building a comprehensive workforce that can support the expanding EV ecosystem.

“It is equally important to enhance safety aspects within the training programmes, given that EVs operate on high-voltage systems.

“Government support in bolstering safety measures during training will help create a workforce that not only possesses technical expertise but also adheres to the highest safety standards,“ he added.

By doing so, he believes the industry will be better equipped to meet the growing demand of the EV sector in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah said that the 2025 Budget should prioritise the allocation of funds towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the country’s transportation system.

He explained that AI could optimise the frequency of public transport schedules and has the potential to better manage traffic flow, preventing cars and motorcyclists from congesting bottleneck routes - an area that has yet to be fully maximised.

“By fully leveraging AI alongside the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0), we can adjust the frequency of public transport and traffic lights, and manage traffic diversions to avoid bottleneck situations on the roads,“ he said.

He also suggested that the government consider congestion pricing, particularly in the Klang Valley, as a measure to ensure the optimal use of road space. A well-functioning public transport system, he added, could also discourage private vehicle use.

Additionally, he proposed that the government emphasise the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, introduced by the then-Ministry of Environment and Water, as a holistic, comprehensive approach to reducing the overall carbon footprint of transportation, rather than solely focusing on electric vehicles.