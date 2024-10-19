Budget 2025: Immediate funding for flash floods alleviates burden on local authorities, JPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The immediate allocation of RM150 million to local authorities and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) to address flash floods in the capital and several cities nationwide is seen as a responsive measure by the government to address the people’s problems.

The funding will also alleviate the financial burden on the local authorities and JPS, which have long faced additional costs in managing such disasters.

Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia), director-general, Datuk Dr Alias ​​Rameli, said the funds can be used to clean ditches and drains in urban areas, which are often blocked and cause flash floods.

“This allocation is very significant for local authorities. It will facilitate the efforts of those responsible,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Alias also believes that the flash flood issues should be resolved through long-term planning via the “build back better” approach, which involves development planning focused on mitigation and prevention by constructing new settlement areas in locations safe from flood risks.

He added that PLANMalaysia has implemented several initiatives, including providing Local Plans as a guide for physical development in urban or district areas.

“The Local Plans have been gazetted as a guide to local authorities in considering development applications submitted by developers or land owners,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Utara Malaysia, Centre for International Studies, senior lecturer, Dr. Mohammad Fajar Ikhsan said the immediate allocation was a clear signal from the government that local authorities and JPS should promptly start cleaning drains and dredging rivers to improve irrigation and drainage systems in urban areas.

“Most existing drainage systems in cities today are inherited from pre-independence designs which cannot handle large volumes of rain at a time. This causes overflows onto the roads,“ he said.

He said the allocation could prevent damage to infrastructure, and deal with casualties, as well as property damage that often occurs during flash floods.

Mohammad Fajar also proposed an evaluation process on the quality of work carried out by local authorities and JPS to ensure the completion of projects as targeted.

In the Budget 2025, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament yesterday, the government also allocated almost RM600 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in preparation for floods and set aside over RM300 million for disasters.