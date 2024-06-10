Budget 2025: Infrastructure development, tax relief to boost cyber security

KUALA LUMPUR: The development of a stronger cyber security infrastructure as well as tax relief incentives for companies that invest in digital infrastructure are among the aspects that the government is expected to focus on in Budget 2025.

Experts in the field also believe that the government needs to strengthen digital literacy through the basic curriculum in schools to ensure that the younger generation is proficient in using technology and understands the risks and threats in the cyber world.

Malaysian Cyber ​​Consumer Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil said the biggest challenge faced in the field at the moment is the increase in more sophisticated cyber attacks, the lack of local experts and the still low level of consumer awareness about cyber threats.

“Therefore, one of the things the government needs to consider is the research and development of locally developed cyber security technology to reduce dependence on external technology and put Malaysia as a more competitive regional cyber security hub,“ he told Bernama recently.

He said the move to consider tax relief for companies that invest in cyber security infrastructure can also boost technology empowerment efforts in the corporate sector, especially for critical sectors such as banking, healthcare and energy which are often the main targets of cyber attacks.

In addition, Siraj also suggested that the government introduce more grants and incentives to local companies that develop cyber security software and technology, which is seen to increase the country’s cyber security competitiveness thus opening up space for local companies to penetrate the international market.

Agencies such as CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), on the other hand, need to be empowered with additional provisions to increase monitoring and enforcement of suspicious cyber activities, as well as speed up response to online platform incidents, he said.

Siraj is also of the view that a national platform should be created for online advocacy and awareness, with it serving as a medium for sharing information on cyber threats and legal developments such as the Cyber ​​Security Act 2024 (Act 854).

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) College of Computing, Informatics and Mathematics Senior Lecturer Associate Prof Dr Muhamad Khairulnizam Zaini also agreed that the government should give tax relief incentives in cyber security infrastructure investment so that business companies are more serious in that aspect.

“This will help them see investment in cyber security as an important asset, not an additional cost. If more companies invest in cyber security, the risk of attacks on infrastructure and the digital economy will be reduced, thereby making the digital business ecosystem stronger, safer and more resilient,“ he said.

He said the 2025 Budget also needs to increase the training and expertise of law enforcement and cyber security officers more efficiently and effectively in dealing with cases related to cyber crime, in line with the implementation of Act 854.

This includes considering the purchase of the latest and most advanced equipment and technology to improve the authorities’ ability to monitor, detect and control dangerous cyber activities.

Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology senior lecturer Dr Zubaile Abdullah said the government needs to enact a comprehensive national cyber security framework involving collaboration between the government, private sector and academicians.

“The government is also advised to provide funds for training and professional development in the field of cyber security through scholarships and incentives for students who wish to continue their studies in this field,“ he said.

In addition, he said Budget 2025 should provide allocations to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) improve cyber security systems, including the provision of subsidies or investment incentives in related technologies to protect data from threats.

Meanwhile, UiTM’s Security and Political Analyst Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin suggested that a special package be created to help SMEs engage in artificial intelligence technology (AI) in addition to creating grants or facilities for the community to learn about the technology.

He said instilling national values ​​based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara in the use of AI also deserves attention so that the technology does not affect the quality and thinking of the community regarding the importance of safeguarding national security and identity.

The tabling of the Supply Bill 2025 (Budget 2025) is scheduled to take place on Oct 18 at Dewan Rakyat.