Budget 2025: Large allocation for Home Ministry appropriate, crucial - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM19.5 billion allocation for the Home Ministry under Budget 2025 is seen as both appropriate and crucial, underscoring the ministry’s critical role in ensuring the country’s peace and security.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that the Home Ministry’s wide-ranging responsibilities require substantial funding, including financing assets and manpower to effectively fulfil its mandate.

“It is hoped that all divisions within the ministry will carry out their duties with trust, integrity, and discipline, especially the police officers because they are on the front line that shows the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented the 2025 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat, amounting to RM421 billion, the largest budget to date, focusing on three core areas: revitalising the economy, driving reforms, and uplifting the well-being of the rakyat.

Lee also highlighted the importance of addressing the maintenance and repair of civil servants’ quarters, stressing that this aspect should receive serious attention, to ensure a comfortable and safe living environment which enhances productivity.

He also welcomed the RM360 million allocation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), noting that it would enable the agency to intensify its efforts and remain fully committed to combating corruption.

Lee further praised the RM150 million allocation to various agencies for drain cleaning and river dredging in the capital and several major towns, to address the worsening issue of flash floods, calling it a sensible move.

“The flash flood situation has become more severe each year, so we must address this issue with appropriate allocations from Budget 2025,” he said.

On health, Lee said that the increase in excise duties on sugar-sweetened beverages is expected to encourage people to reduce their consumption of such drinks, especially when Malaysia is facing a serious obesity problem.

He said the revenue from the sugar tax can then be used to empower health agencies in the country.