Budget 2025: RM10 million to build new e-sports stadium - Ahmad Zahid

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of RM10 million from the RM20 million allocated for the development of the e-sports ecosystem under Budget 2025 will be used for constructing a new e-sports stadium.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the construction of the new e-sports stadium was aimed at supporting and promoting the future growth of the industry.

“We would like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for announcing an allocation of RM20 million for e-sports when tabling the budget recently (on Oct 18).

“Of that amount, RM10 million will be allocated for the construction of a dedicated e-sports stadium, while the remaining funds will be used for training and other activities related to e-sports,” he told reporters after attending the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Malaysia Professional League (MPLMY) Finals at EduCity Sports Complex here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Anwar, during the tabling of Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat, announced that the government had agreed to provide RM20 million to strengthen the e-sports ecosystem, including talent development and the upgrading of e-sports arenas.

Elaborating, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said Sarawak has taken a step forward in the e-sports industry by establishing the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) for the development of the sport.

He said that Johor should emulate the initiatives taken by the Sarawak government, as e-sports was not only an indoor gaming activity but could also serve as a source of income.

“All parties need to capitalise on the expanding e-sports ecosystem, which is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6 per cent.

“The e-sports industry has vast potential for growth through specialised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes that encompass skills such as journalism and commentary, broadcasting production, team management, coaching, event organisation and technical work,” he said.

Earlier, the MPLMY final match between Vamos (VMS) and Selangor Red Giants (SRG) attracted more than 2,000 spectators.