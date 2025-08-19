  1. World

Trump pauses EU talks to call Putin during Ukraine discussions

  • 2025-08-19 10:30 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025. - REUTERSPIXU.S. President Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has interrupted his talks in Washington with European leaders to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Monday.

The talks are due to resume after the call, which Trump had initially said would take place after he consulted with European leaders, added the diplomat.

Germany’s Bild newspaper first reported the call. The leaders of Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Finland and the European Union are accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy on his Washington trip, as well as the secretary-general of NATO. - Reuters