Trump pauses EU talks to call Putin during Ukraine discussions

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has interrupted his talks in Washington with European leaders to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Monday.

The talks are due to resume after the call, which Trump had initially said would take place after he consulted with European leaders, added the diplomat.

Germany’s Bild newspaper first reported the call. The leaders of Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Finland and the European Union are accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy on his Washington trip, as well as the secretary-general of NATO. - Reuters