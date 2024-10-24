Budget 2025: RM150m allocated for drainage cleaning and upgrades

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is providing RM150 million under Budget 2025 for the cleaning and upgrading of drains and ditches, starting today, as part of preparations for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Minister Nga Kor Ming said RM150 million out of the RM200 million allocated under Budget 2025 would be spent by local authorities in flash flood hotspots.

“This year, the government allocated RM200 million to mitigate flood risks. As part of the MADANI government’s commitment, RM150 million will be utilised starting today over the next two months,” he said during a media engagement session in conjunction with the tabling of Budget 2025 here.

The upgrading of drains and ditches is one of 11 key priorities for KPKT under Budget 2025.

When tabling the budget on Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the immediate disbursement of RM150 million to local authorities and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to commence cleaning drains and dredging rivers in affected cities.

Nga also said one of the other key priorities for KPKT is the construction of 12 new public markets with an allocation of RM180 million for next year.

“We will be constructing the Kajang market in Selangor, costing RM15 million; Taman Muda Ampang market, Selangor (RM35 million); Kuala Pilah market, Negeri Sembilan (RM11.7 million); Jalan Pasar Seri Kembangan market, Selangor (RM12 million); and the Melaka Central market (RM15 million).

“We will also build a permanent market in Sungai Long, Selangor (RM15 million), upgrade the Gong Pauh wholesale market in Kuala Terengganu (RM15 million), Ipoh market in Perak (RM15 million), and develop the Kuala Krai market in Kelantan with a budget of RM15 million. For ongoing projects, RM343 million will be allocated for upgrading new market projects,” he said.

Nga added that the construction of public markets worth over RM10 million must go through open tenders, and KPKT would collaborate with the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) to hold open architectural competitions for the new market projects.

“The ministry hopes this initiative will elevate the status of our public markets, not only as shopping hubs but also as tourist destinations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, showcasing the uniqueness of our culture to the world,” he said.

In addition, Nga said the ministry would upgrade another 100 MADANI public parks and urban landscapes in small towns with a RM100 million allocation.

“This initiative aims to ensure that the public has spaces for recreational activities with their families and to promote healthy lifestyles, such as jogging,” he said.

He also announced the construction of six new fire stations with a total budget of RM6.8 million.

“Additionally, the critical issue of replacing old vehicles has been given serious attention with the approval of 231 new vehicles, involving an allocation of RM40 million, which includes 200 units of light operational vehicles for emergency and heavy-duty work, 26 units of Light Fire Forensic Vehicles (LFFV), and the replacement of five units of Special K9 (Canine Rescue) vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said assistance funds of RM50 million have been allocated for repair works and maintenance of registered non-Islamic houses of worship nationwide.

“Under the MADANI government, we are committed to ensuring the welfare of all Malaysians and safeguarding the interests of all communities,” he said.