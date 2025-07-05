Hamzah Zainudin’s father-in-law passes away after house fire

IPOH: Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah, father-in-law of Perikatan Nasional deputy chairman and Dewan Rakyat opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, died at 1.45 pm today.

The Office of the Opposition Leader confirmed the matter when contacted, adding that the body is currently at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

It is understood that the 83-year-old was admitted to the hospital following a house fire on June 19 and had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit due to internal complications and respiratory difficulties caused by the incident.

The funeral prayer will be held tonight after the Isyak prayer at Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat Mosque, and he will be laid to rest at the Kampung Rapat Jaya Muslim Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim extended his condolences to Hamzah and family, praying that Abdul Ghani’s soul be blessed with mercy, forgiven of all sins, accepted for his good deeds and placed among the righteous.

In the June 19 incident, Abdul Ghani’s wife, Datin Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, died after she was found unconscious in a downstairs bedroom by rescue personnel.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the fire involved a two-storey house with six occupants. Four individuals, aged between 18 and 49, managed to escape unhurt. - Bernama