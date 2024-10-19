Budget 2025: Rundown hospital toilets, wards will be repaired quickly - Dzulkefly

PEKAN: The repair of rundown hospital toilets and outdated patient wards will be given immediate attention under the allocation in Budget 2025, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that the repairs of these facilities will be carried out as soon as possible, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive for immediate action.

“As per the Prime Minister’s instructions, our hospitals will not only improve in terms of services but also in the appearance and condition of toilets and wards, with funding provided for us to act quickly—no delays, we will take immediate action on these issues.

“Additionally, the upgrading of old clinics has been allocated RM300 million compared to RM150 million previously, allowing us to upgrade clinics, including those in rural areas,“ he told a press conference after launching the MADANI Afiat programme and Pahang’s Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) Roadshow 2024 at Dataran Bandar Diraja Pekan here today.

In Budget 2025, the Ministry of Health (KKM) has been allocated the second-largest budget, receiving RM45.3 billion next year compared to RM41.2 billion this year, to carry out essential tasks, including ensuring quality, comfortable, and people-friendly public healthcare services.

Anwar, when tabling Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, also announced a RM1.35 billion allocation for the maintenance of healthcare infrastructure, including repairing rundown hospital toilets and outdated wards.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said that with the allocation received by his ministry, waiting times in hospitals can be reduced as existing hospital health services will be expanded to health clinics and private facilities.

He added that approximately 580,000 patients would benefit from the purchase of SGLT-2 inhibitors for diabetes treatment.

“Though it is slightly more expensive, it is beneficial for treating diabetes as it can prevent complications like amputation and kidney failure,“ he said.