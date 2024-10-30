Budget 2025: Terengganu focuses on enhancing tourism facilities - Exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government is intensifying its efforts to upgrade facilities at major tourist destinations, including resort islands, to ensure that they meet the highest standards of comfort and accessibility.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris emphasised that this initiative aims to attract more tourists, and enhance the state’s competitiveness in the tourism sector, especially with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and Visit Terengganu Year 2027.

He said that a series of visits to resort islands, including Redang Island, has been conducted to identify jetties in need of upgrades, ensuring that both tourists and residents benefit from improved infrastructure.

“Immediate upgrades and new constructions are necessary for facilities, particularly the loading and unloading jetties, not only on Redang Island, but also on several other resort islands, such as Tenggol Island in Dungun, Kapas Island in Marang, and Bidong Island in Kuala Nerus.

“The state government requires over RM30 million to enhance the existing jetty facilities, and to construct new loading and unloading jetties at Terengganu’s resort islands,” he told Bernama.

Razali said that an application under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) is currently being prepared, reflecting the state government’s direction and priority list, for submission for due consideration of the relevant ministry.

According to statistics, Redang Island welcomed 329,112 tourists from January to August this year, showcasing its appeal as a key destination.

Razali said that he believed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s holistic support for the tourism sector, translated through the Budget 2025, would reinvigorate the tourism industry across Malaysia, particularly in Terengganu, which has consistently seen an annual increase in visitors.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, when presenting Budget 2025, announced an allocation of RM110 million aimed at enhancing tourism areas, fostering ecotourism partnerships, and supporting UNESCO nominations.

Additionally, the government plans to improve facilities at notable locations, such as Endau Rompin National Park in Johor, Redang Island in Terengganu, and Tusan Beach in Bekenu, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zaid Harris, chairman of the Redang Island Resort Operators’ Association, underscored the urgent need to upgrade basic facilities on the island, including the jetty, water supply, and sewage systems, which currently fall short of acceptable standards.

He highlighted that the inadequate water supply and frequent rationing significantly impact the quality of life for residents and the overall experience for tourists. Notably, the ageing water pipes, some over 25 years old, frequently leak, resulting in a staggering loss of 50 per cent of the water supply into the sea.

“We urge the government to prioritise improvements to the treated water supply system in Redang Island so that this issue can be resolved promptly,” he said.

Additionally, Mohamad Zaid called for the tourism jetty, which has been in operation for over 20 years, to be upgraded to better accommodate the increasing influx of tourists. He proposed enhancements such as toilets, seating, trash cans, and the establishment of a sewage treatment plant in Pasir Panjang to ensure cleanliness and comfort on Redang Island.

Boat operator Khairul Azhar Mohd Narus, 43, who has been part of the tourism industry for over 15 years, also expressed concerns regarding the shallow Merang River estuary, which disrupts smooth boat travel and leads to higher maintenance costs.

“Approximately 100 tourists use the boat service from Merang Jetty to Redang Island daily. However, the shallow estuary forces us (boat operators) to take our boats further out to sea, which not only delays travel times but also endangers the safety of our passengers,” he explained, hoping for a swift resolution to this issue.