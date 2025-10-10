Budget 2026: Johor–Singapore SEZ Records RM37.1b Investments in First Half of 2025

PETALING JAYA: In the first half of 2025 alone, the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) recorded RM37.1 billion in approved investments, representing 66% of Johor’s total investments, and secured an additional RM29 billion in new investment commitments, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the Federal government’s efforts to develop the JS-SEZ have strengthened investor confidence in Johor as Malaysia’s strategic gateway, paving the way for deeper regional economic collaboration.

“Malaysia is also positioning itself as a cross-border economic powerhouse by leveraging its strategic location and enhancing regional connectivity through border development and infrastructure integration.”

He added that Malaysia is focusing on advancing the ASEAN Power Grid initiative to connect cross-border electricity networks and enhance regional energy trade.

“Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Petronas are working with ASEAN partners to accelerate the Vietnam–Malaysia–Singapore Project, which will channel renewable energy from southern Vietnam to Malaysia and Singapore,” Anwar said when tabling Budget 2026 today.