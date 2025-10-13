Youth urged to stand firm against corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged young Malaysians to take a firm stand against corruption, warning that the nation’s future hinges on their integrity and moral courage.

Speaking at the International Young Future Leaders Summit at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC), he urged youth to lead a new culture of accountability and clean governance.

“I need the support of the young. You must take the lead and say, ‘no more corruption in this country. No smuggling’ .

“Corruption destroys our country. Governance and leadership must be clean. Stop this nonsense.”

He revealed that over the past two years, the government has recovered RM15.5 billion in funds linked to corrupt syndicates, smugglers, cartels and middlemen.

“That is the corruption, that is the smuggling, that is the cutouts,” he said.

“Why do we deal with these people, big tycoons, big players, powerful people? It is not about hundreds of millions. It is billions.

“The government takes that money back and spends it on the people, on education and on the youth.”

He said Budget 2026 would continue to focus on fair growth, inclusivity and justice, rather than mere economic expansion.

“The country must grow, attracting both foreign and domestic investment. But growth alone is not enough.

“We must ask, ‘Growth for whom?’ How can we call ourselves a developed nation if people still cannot afford food or school uniforms? That is unacceptable.”

Anwar said Malaysia has saved billions by reforming subsidies that previously benefitted the wealthy and influential.

He cited the rationalisation of chicken and electricity subsidies as examples of targeted policies ensuring assistance reaches those who genuinely needed it.

“We started this two years ago and we have saved RM1 billion per year while chicken prices remain low.

“We do not tax. We withdraw subsidies from the rich, from the cutouts.”

He said under the revised electricity tariff, 85% of Malaysians do not pay more while high-consuming industries and wealthy households bear a fairer share.

“If you have a house on six acres of land, why must the government subsidise you? You pay. Why is that so difficult?” he said, criticising opposition lawmakers for “defending the rich under the guise of populism”.

Anwar said reforms to the RON95 fuel subsidy has saved another RM2.5 billion, keeping prices low for Malaysians while requiring foreigners to pay slightly more.

He said the government’s cleanup efforts and recovered funds would also support a free education initiative, starting with full tuition coverage for the poorest families next year.

“Because of these recoveries, I am able to start something close to my heart: education should be free.

“From next year, the very poor in this country would get free university education. If God wills it, as the economy strengthens, we would gradually expand it.”

At the same event, Anwar said he would contact Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the coming days to discuss facilitating Malaysia’s humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza via land through the Rafah crossing.

He said the proposal is part of efforts to ensure safe passage for the Malaysian contingent under the Sumud Nusantara mission, which is working with regional partners to deliver relief to Palestinians affected by the devastation in Gaza.

“We appreciate el-Sisi, Qatar, Egypt and all countries that supported the peace initiative.

“Now that there is calm, we hope access would be granted for our contingent.

“I hope to communicate with el-Sisi in the next few days to suggest allowing our contingent to go via Egypt to Rafah and continue to assist.”