Budget 2026: MADANI Second Chance initiative gets RM15 Million to support vulnerable groups

PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated RM15 million to strengthen the Second Chance Program under the MADANI initiative, providing support to individuals seeking to rebuild their lives, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Since March 2023, 200,000 people have been freed from bankruptcy.

“The government will ensure every citizen is given a second chance to build a better life,” he said.

He said the Fast Track Second Chance Policy has been introduced to help single parents, micro-entrepreneurs affected by crises, scam victims, and individuals impacted by abandoned projects.

The policy accelerates support processes through simpler, targeted methods.

“The allocation will benefit 1,700 individuals, including former drug addicts in rehabilitation centers.

“We will also provide start-up incentives to 3,000 former female prisoners without family support, helping them generate income and rebuild their lives.”

Anwar also called on private companies to actively support second-chance initiatives to expand their reach and impact.