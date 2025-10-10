Budget 2026: EPF withdrawal limit for Hajj increased

PETALING JAYA: The government has announced an increase in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal limit for Muslims performing the Hajj, raising it to RM10,000.

“The government has agreed to increase the EPF withdrawal limit for the purpose of performing the Hajj from RM3,000 to RM10,000,” the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today.

He added that for the civil servants, the early redemption facility under the Gantian Cuti Rehat (GCR) scheme will also be extended for Hajj purposes. with a withdrawal limit of up to RM10,000.

“A total allocation of RM10 million has been set aside for this initiative.”