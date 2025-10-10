Budget 2026: Over RM700 million allocated for tourism promotion and activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is allocating more than RM700 million to boost tourism promotion and activities under Budget 2026, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

This includes RM500 million to support the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM 2026) campaign, RM60 million for promotional incentives, marketing, and organising tourism and cultural events.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said RM50 million has been set aside to support artisans and heritage entrepreneurs such as craftsmen, batik makers, and weavers in generating income, while RM20 million will be allocated to strengthen health tourism programmes managed by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council.

“We have a bold target to lure 47 million visitors and generate RM329 billion in tourism revenue, an ambitious leap that promises widespread economic benefits to small traders, tourism entrepreneurs, rural communities, craft producers, and Malaysians nationwide,” he said when tabling the budget at Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also announced RM25 million to improve tourism infrastructure, including the conservation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage sites such as Gunung Mulu National Park in Sarawak, Lenggong Valley in Perak, and the newly designated FRIM Forest Park in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Anwar said RM50 million will be allocated as matching grants to encourage international flights and charter services to Malaysia.

“Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has successfully attracted 10 international airlines to Malaysia, including British Airways, Hong Kong Express, and Jiangxi Air, with Langkawi remains a key tourist destination.

“We will also develop geopark tourism products, such as Kilim Geoforest Park, the Selat Panchor cave trail, and hiking geotrails within the Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark,” he added. – Bernama