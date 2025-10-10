Budget 2026: Record funds for Sabah, Sarawak show govt’s MA63 commitment - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The record-high development allocations for Sabah and Sarawak announced under Budget 2026 reflect the MADANI Government’s firm commitment to upholding the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Speaking to reporters after the tabling of Budget 2026 today, he said this marks the first time in history that Sabah has been allocated RM6.9 billion and Sarawak RM6 billion for development, excluding other projects outlined in the budget.

“In addition, the government has maintained the RM600 million special grant under MA63 for next year. This clearly demonstrates the government’s commitment to advancing the development agenda in Sabah and Sarawak.

“This budget embodies the government’s determination to build a sustainable economy, a resilient people and a prosperous nation, while emphasising prudent and transparent fiscal management to ensure national resources are channelled to the people through targeted assistance, strategic investments and inclusive green growth,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2026, themed ‘Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat’ (Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People), which allocates a total of RM470 billion, focusing on driving national economic growth and ensuring the nation’s wealth is shared equitably across all segments of society.