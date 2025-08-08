Budget 2026 targets high-income status with MADANI Economy reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Raising the ceiling of national growth is a key pillar of the MADANI Economy to drive Malaysia toward high-income status.

The Finance Ministry stated this goal aims to break structural constraints, including reliance on low-cost economic models.

The MADANI Economy envisions Malaysia among the world’s top 12 competitive economies through industrial transformation.

This includes advancing Malaysia’s role in global value chains and shifting to innovation-driven growth.

The government is prioritising investments in high-growth, high-value sectors like frontier technologies and sustainability.

A new investment incentive framework will launch in Q3 2025 to attract quality investments.

Budget 2026 will streamline approvals and align incentives with industry complexity and value-add.

These reforms aim to position Malaysia as a competitive, innovation-driven investment hub.

Strategic policies under the MADANI Economy will create cascading economic effects across sectors.

Key focus areas include supporting small businesses in digital transition and export access.

Tourism and services will benefit from Visit Malaysia 2026 to revitalise the sector.

Islamic finance and halal supply chains will be strengthened to enhance global leadership.

Regional development will diversify growth beyond urban centres through catalytic projects.

Models like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone will be replicated nationwide. - Bernama