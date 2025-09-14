Budget 2026 to boost tourism in Federal Territories for VMY2026

PUTRAJAYA: The upcoming Budget 2026 will prioritise enhancing the tourism sector across the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan in alignment with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed her ministry has already conducted engagement sessions with the Ministry of Finance to outline these priorities.

She emphasised a particular focus on developing local authorities within the Federal Territories and boosting tourism promotion efforts in Labuan.

Dr Zaliha highlighted extensive preparations for VMY2026, including numerous programmes and city beautification initiatives to present Kuala Lumpur at its best.

She expressed hope that the Ministry of Finance would support these efforts to enhance the capital’s appeal and attract more domestic and international visitors.

Budget 2026 is scheduled for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat on October 10 as the fourth instalment of the MADANI Budget series.

It will continue to strengthen fiscal resilience, reinforce economic fundamentals, and improve living standards for the people.

The budget maintains its emphasis on the three MADANI Economy pillars of raising national growth, improving living standards, and driving governance reforms.

Dr Zaliha also commented on the FT Run Putrajaya event, which attracted nearly 2,000 participants for a five-kilometre run.

She noted the event promotes an active and healthy lifestyle in line with the Bandar CHASE vision for the Federal Territories.

The Bandar CHASE initiative aims to transform Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan into Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly cities. – Bernama