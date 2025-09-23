BUDI95 fuel subsidy boosts morale of Malaysian security forces

KUALA LUMPUR: Police and military personnel have welcomed the BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted fuel subsidy launching this Saturday as a significant morale booster.

Royal Malaysia Police Officer ASP S. Vishvamalar stated that the move demonstrates the government’s care for its citizens, particularly the security personnel protecting the nation.

“This initiative motivates us in the public service to keep serving with dedication and integrity for the country’s development,“ he told Bernama today.

Insp Nik Mohamad Afif Al-Aziz Mohamad Yusof echoed Vishvamalar’s sentiments about the initiative boosting morale among public servants.

He added that the subsidy encourages them to serve diligently with integrity and a strong commitment to the people.

Lance Corporal Mike Miekenzie Justien Latep of the Malaysian Armed Forces highlighted the practical benefits of the reduced RON95 petrol prices.

He explained that the reduction to RM1.99 per litre greatly helps with managing daily expenses.

“This helps us save more, allowing funds that would have gone to fuel to be used for other household expenses, easing the family’s financial burden,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced yesterday that RON95 petrol prices will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 under the BUDI95 targeted subsidy programme.

The BUDI95 system will become available in stages beginning with 300,000 military and police personnel on September 27.

STR recipients will gain access on September 28, followed by 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with a MyKad and valid driving licence on September 30. – Bernama