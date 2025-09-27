BUDI95 rollout smooth on first day, no technical issues

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has not received any technical complaints regarding the rollout of the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy initiative at petrol stations nationwide, which began today.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said the implementation of BUDI95, which involves military and police personnel, has proceeded smoothly across the country.

“Inspections at petrol stations indicate that the MyKad system used to redeem the subsidy is functioning well.

“So far, there have been no reports of system disruptions or problems with fuel dispensing at any station nationwide,” she told reporters after launching the programme at a petrol station in Jelutong here.

The BUDI95 initiative came into effect at midnight, with around 300,000 military and police personnel being the first group to benefit from the subsidy, which fixes the price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, compared with the current market rate of RM2.05 per litre.

The Tanjong MP said under BUDI95, some 16.4 million Malaysian citizens holding active driving licences are eligible for a subsidised petrol quota of up to 300 litres per month.

“Before BUDI95 was introduced, the government spent about RM8 billion annually on RON95 subsidies. With BUDI95, projected savings are estimated at between RM2.5 billion and RM4 billion per year, depending on global crude oil prices. These savings will be reinvested to benefit the public through various welfare programmes,” she said.

She added that any MyKad-related issues can be immediately resolved with free chip replacements at the National Registration Department until Oct 7.

“To purchase subsidised RON95, MyKad must be used to verify Malaysian citizenship.

“In addition, the government is offering digital payment options through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet and official petrol company apps such as Setel (Petronas), CaltexGO, and Shell App,” she said.

Lim also said the government is working with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), which has extended weekend counter operations until Oct 26 to facilitate licence renewals.

She said that discussions are underway with e-hailing operators to establish special mechanisms to ensure drivers are not adversely affected and can continue to benefit from the petrol subsidy. - Bernama