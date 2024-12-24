PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Bumiputera labour force reached 9.8 million in 2023, with a labour force participation rate (LFPR) of 67.2 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the LFPR for Bumiputera males was notably strong at 80.8 per cent, while the rate for females stood at 53.4 per cent.

“Among employed Bumiputera, 56.2 per cent had secondary or equivalent education, while the proportion of those with tertiary education increased to 38.2 per cent from 37.1 per cent in 2022,” he said in a statement today.

In 2023, the Bumiputera ethnic registered 363,102 live births compared to 344,281 in the previous year, while the total fertility rate for Bumiputera women increased slightly to 2.1 in 2023 from 2.0 in 2022, underlining a steady population replacement level.

On graduate statistics, Mohd Uzir said Malaysia has 3.7 million Bumiputera graduates, with 1.6 million males and 2.1 million females, and the graduate labour force participation rate (GLFPR) for Bumiputera stood at 85.0 per cent.

Regarding the number of selected Bumiputera professionals registered with professional bodies as of 2023, he said there were 12,222 registered accountants, 10,057 registered lawyers, 7,880 registered dentists, 3,055 registered quantity surveyors, 1,013 registered architects and 359 licensed land surveyors.

“In terms of annual growth, the number of registered Bumiputera lawyers, licensed Bumiputera land surveyors and registered Bumiputera dentists saw double-digit growth rates of 13.7 per cent, 12.2 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous year,” he said.

Mohd Uzir added that the real estate statistics showed that Bumiputera individuals accounted for 34.2 per cent of all residential property transactions, totalling RM34.5 billion out of RM100.9 billion.

In the commercial property sector, Bumiputera transactions grew from RM2.1 billion in 2022 to RM2.3 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady upward trend in business and investment activities within the community.