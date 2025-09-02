Bung Moktar denies receiving RM2.8 million bribes in Felcra case

KUALA LUMPUR: Kinabatangan member of parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told the Sessions Court he did not receive RM2.8 million in bribes directly or indirectly from two Public Mutual Berhad investment agents.

The 65 year old politician stated that no prosecution witnesses had produced video recordings, photographs or recorded conversations to prove any money changed hands.

He specifically denied receiving any payment from prosecution witnesses Madhi Abdul Hamid and Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar during his defence proceedings in the corruption trial involving him and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad.

Bung Moktar further stated he never influenced then Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah to secure approval for Felcra Berhad’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trust products.

He testified that the Felcra Board of Directors followed established procedures in submitting its application to the minister for approval.

The first defence witness explained that several processes including due diligence and ministerial reviews were undertaken before the investment scheme received approval.

Various factors were taken into account in assessing the scheme including the nature of the investment and the risks involved according to his testimony.

Bung Moktar stated that the Second Finance Minister approved the scheme based on thorough analysis conducted by the Minister of Finance Incorporated.

He denied any communication outside official channels with the minister concerning the investment application.

Bung Moktar also denied directing or asking his wife to receive RM2.8 million from Norhaili and Madhi on June 12 and 19, 2015 on his behalf.

He stated he was never informed by his wife about receiving any money until he was called to assist the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission investigation around 2016 or 2017.

When questioned by defence counsel M. Athimulan about expediting ministry approval, Bung Moktar replied he never did so because he had no capacity to influence the process.

Bung Moktar faced charges on May 3, 2019 when he was non executive chairman of Felcra Berhad for allegedly receiving RM2.2 million and RM262,500 in bribes to secure investment approval.

He was accused of receiving bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through his wife at Public Bank Berhad’s Taman Melawati branch.

The politician also faces a separate charge of corruptly obtaining RM337,500 from another investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar through a fund account registered under his wife’s name.

All charges were framed under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC 2009 Act which provides for severe penalties upon conviction.

His wife Zizie Izette faces three charges of abetting her husband in connection with the same matters under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act.

The trial before Judge Rosli Ahmad continues tomorrow. – Bernama