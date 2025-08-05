Bus driver jailed 7 days, fined RM8,000 for dangerous driving in kindergarten crash

PETALING JAYA: The driver of a bus carrying 30 kindergarten students and five teachers, which crashed into a tree, was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined RM8,000 by the Magistrate’s Court today for dangerous driving.

Magistrate Nur Natasya Mohtarudin also disqualified Mohamad Hamir Masruddin, 44, from holding or possessing a driving licence for five years. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to serve the jail term immediately. The fine was paid on the same day.

Mohamad Hamir was charged with driving dangerously at Jalan Persiaran Universiti 1, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), at 12.18 pm on August 2. The offence falls under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a minimum five-year driving ban.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurain Syafiqeen Mohd Rozi urged the court to impose a proportionate sentence, citing the driver’s negligence, which injured three children and a teacher. He emphasised public interest over personal circumstances.

During mitigation, Mohamad Hamir, who was unrepresented, requested leniency, stating he worked part-time and supported his family, including a sick mother.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad confirmed the bus was transporting five teachers and 30 kindergarten children. Viral dashcam footage showed the bus losing control, skidding, and hitting a tree, resulting in head injuries for three children and a teacher. - Bernama