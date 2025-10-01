Business owner pleads not guilty to illegal cooking oil possession

KOTA BHARU: A business owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of illegally possessing 15,483 kilogrammes of cooking oil without a valid licence.

Ahmad Nizamuddin Setapa, aged 28, entered his plea after the charges were read before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

The first charge accuses him of possessing 7,135 kilogrammes of one kilogramme cooking oil packets at a premises in Kampung Nibong, Beris, Bachok, on November 22, 2022.

The second charge alleges he possessed 8,348 kilogrammes of one kilogramme cooking oil packets in front of the Kota Bharu Police Station on November 24, 2022.

Both charges were framed under Section 21(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

This section carries a maximum penalty of one million ringgit fine, three years imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan and prosecuting officer Muhammadi Iman Masjuri represented the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Defence counsel Syed Muhammad Syafiq Syed Abu Bakar represented the accused throughout the proceedings.

The court granted bail at 15,000 ringgit with one surety and imposed additional conditions on the defendant.

Ahmad Nizamuddin must report to the Kelantan KPDN office on the first Sunday of each month as part of his bail conditions.

He is also prohibited from disturbing any prosecution witnesses involved in the case.

The court scheduled the next mention for October 29 to continue proceedings. – Bernama