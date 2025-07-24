Businessman loses RM2.2 million in separate Facebook investment scams

KUANTAN: A businessman lost over RM2.2 million in separate scams just months apart this year, after falling for fake investment schemes advertised on Facebook.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that in May, the 45-year-old man was lured by a scheme and contacted an individual via WhatsApp.

He then made 18 transactions totaling RM1.86 million to six bank accounts between May 14 and July 15, 2025.

“The victim received a return of over RM20,000, which convinced him to continue investing. However, last Tuesday, he was asked to make an additional RM88,000 payment for a ‘fast withdrawal’ process.

“He refused, and checks via the Semak Mule portal revealed the bank accounts involved had criminal records,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya added that previously, the victim fell for a similar scam, losing RM440,000 through 13 transactions between February and May this year.

“In this case, he did not receive any returns and was instead asked to pay a 20 percent ‘tax’ to withdraw the funds. He refused after suspecting it was a scam.

“As a result, the businessman lost over RM2.2 million, comprising his savings and money borrowed from friends,” he said.

He added that the victim lodged a police report at the Maran police headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama