Businessman loses RM932,300 in college tender scam in Kemaman

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 52-year-old businessman lost RM932,300 after being deceived by a syndicate offering a fake tender for a college procurement project in Kemaman.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim received a WhatsApp message on May 28 from a man posing as a college representative. The suspect offered a closed tender to supply portable generator sets.

“The victim transferred RM932,300 into two bank accounts using company funds and personal savings. Later, he found out the college had no such tender,“ Azli said in a statement.

The victim lodged a police report late last night, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.