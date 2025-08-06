Businessman robbed by machete gang, no court link

PETALING JAYA: An attack by a group of individuals armed with machetes at a businessman’s home in Jalan Bukit Gasing today has no connection to any court cases.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said instead, the suspects targeted valuable items stored in a safe at the residence.

“Several criminals armed with machetes and wearing face coverings broke into the house and made off with the valuable items.

“The suspects are believed to have escaped using a jungle path behind the house,“ he said in a statement today.

However, Shahrulnizam declined to comment further regarding the value and type of valuable items taken.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which is robbery with weapons.

Earlier, it was reported that a businessman who is also a key witness in the Penang undersea tunnel corruption case was injured after being attacked by a group of individuals at his residence here today.

Shahrulnizam had earlier said they received a report about the incident at around 7.10am.

It is understood the victim suffered injuries to his mouth and wrists, while two security guards on duty at the residence were also tied up by the attacking group.

The businessman is believed to be a main prosecution witness in the high-profile trial.