U.S. Open announces record $90 million prize money

THE U.S. Open announced $90 million in prize money will be on offer at this year's final major, marking the largest purse in tennis history, up 20% from 2024.

Top players in the ATP and WTA called for more equitable distribution of revenue at the four Grand Slams this year, as those at the top of the game are able to benefit from increased prize money while players at the lower levels often struggle.

The U.S. Open prize pool is up from $75 million in 2024, the previous highest-ever purse. Men's and women's singles winners will earn $5 million each, up from $3.6 million last year.

The tournament will also see double-digit percentage increases across all rounds in all events, after “years of a strategic focus on redistribution to the early rounds and qualifying tournament,“ organisers said.

Singles action at the U.S. Open has been expanded to 15 days, amid booming attendance, and will take place from August 24 to September 7.

A new format in the mixed doubles is being introduced this year, with the event featuring many big-name singles players as it will be taking place over two days in the week before the main competition kicks off at Flushing Meadows.

U.S. Open attendance topped one million fans for the first time in 2024 - REUTERS