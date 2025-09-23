Butane gas leak at ECRL site declared safe after zero readings recorded

CHUKAI: The Petronas Gas Berhad site at the East Coast Rail Link construction area in Kerteh has been declared safe following a butane gas leak incident.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed that gas detectors installed by the Fire and Rescue Department and Petronas showed zero readings this afternoon.

Authorities have now permitted 21 occupants of the Al-Muqarabbin Tahfiz Centre to return to their facility after being relocated last Sunday.

Mohd Razi stated that all detectors recorded zero readings as of 12 noon today, including the area near the tunnel.

He confirmed that the situation is now under control and safe, allowing the surrounding community to resume normal activities.

Police will continue monitoring the site while advising the public to avoid the area and follow safety instructions. – Bernama