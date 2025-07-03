Cabinet addresses ATS drug abuse among youth in Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: The growing issue of Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) addiction among young Malaysians has reached the Cabinet level, according to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She revealed that the government is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to tackle online drug sales, which are increasingly targeting minors.

“The current trend shows primary school pupils are getting involved with ATS. Some access it through online platforms like WhatsApp,“ Yeoh told Bernama after visiting the Kota Bharu Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN). She urged parents to monitor their children’s smartphone use closely, stressing the need for supervision.

Yeoh emphasised the ministry’s commitment to helping young drug users seek voluntary treatment at PUSPEN. Parents noticing behavioural changes in their children were advised to contact the centre immediately.

National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) data for 2024 revealed 117,000 individuals aged 15 to 39 were involved in drug abuse, with Kelantan recording the highest addiction rates. Yeoh shared insights from her discussions with PUSPEN clients, some as young as 17, who began using drugs in primary school.

“While the trend is alarming, PUSPEN’s 79% rehabilitation success rate is encouraging. The real challenge is preventing relapses by keeping recovered individuals away from old networks,“ she said. Yeoh also met parents, urging early intervention and openness to seeking help.

The ministry collaborates with AADK on awareness campaigns, including video screenings in cinemas like TGV. “Young people must know they’re not alone—support is available,“ she added.