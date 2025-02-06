KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers offered prayers and expressed congratulations in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, through a post on Facebook, prayed that Allah SWT may extend His Majesty’s life and bless Sultan Ibrahim’s reign with glory, prosperity and long-lasting blessings.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir also offered his congratulations on the official birthday celebration of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

“It is fitting that all pray that His Majesty may be granted good health, a long life and may His Majesty’s reign be blessed with abundant blessings, glory and long-lasting prosperity, Dirgahayu Tuanku,“ he said via his Facebook.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa prayed that Allah SWT would continue to bestow good health, prosperity, and blessings upon His Majesty, enabling him to rule the country with wisdom, prudence, and love for the people.

“I also pray that His Majesty’s family will always be under the protection and guidance of Allah SWT, blessed with guidance and strength in carrying out the trust as the patron of the country and all Malaysians.

“May this institution continue to be the umbrella of sovereignty, the unifier of the ummah and a symbol of national stability in the spirit of MADANI Malaysia,“ she said via Facebook.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also prayed that Allah SWT would bestow blessings, good health, and strength upon His Majesty in carrying out his trust as the Umbrella of the Nation, who protects the people with wisdom, justice, and fairness, based on the noble values ​​of MADANI Malaysia.

“All members of the Ministry and I pray that His Majesty will always be blessed,“ he said.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a Facebook post, said he and his ministry staff also prayed that the King and Queen, as well as the entire Royal Family, would always be in good health and well-being with full sovereignty.

“The people and I express our gratitude and unwavering loyalty to the King. May the King and Queen continue to be held in high honour and dignity. Long live the King!”.

Speech of gratitude and congratulations to the King was also shared by Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Seri R. Ramanan also expressed their congratulations to the King on the occasion of His Majesty’s birthday.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar in a Facebook post also prayed to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala for the King and the entire Royal Family to be blessed with guidance, long-lasting health and glory.