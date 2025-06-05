Cable theft suspect arrested after 100km police chase

MELAKA: Police arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of cable theft following a dramatic 100-kilometre chase from Taman Teknologi Cheng here to KM216.8 of the North-South Expressway toward Kuala Lumpur early today.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspect, driving a Toyota Hilux, was first spotted acting suspiciously by patrol officers at 4.30 am.

“The suspect fled upon noticing police, speeding through Krubong, Paya Rumput, and Ayer Keroh before crashing through the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza barrier.

“The suspect then dangerously drove against traffic on the highway, colliding with three cars and a lorry before being apprehended in ‘Op Tutup’ after a one-hour pursuit involving three police MPVs,” he said in a statement today.

He added that background checks revealed the Teluk Intan, Perak native has 20 prior records - 14 criminal offences and six drug-related cases. The Hilux bore fake registration plates to evade detection.

The case is being investigated under sections 186 and 279 of the Penal Code, Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 , and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.