PETALING JAYA: Despite the growing awareness of gender equality, many school materials still portray boys as leaders and girls in domestic roles, a concern that has prompted calls for urgent curriculum reform and more inclusive learning environments.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia (PAGE) chairperson Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said schools must intentionally nurture gender equality from the earliest stages, including the use of inclusive language, diverse role models in teaching materials and encouraging both boys and girls to explore all subjects, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the arts and sports.

She acknowledged that some textbooks still depict outdated gender roles such as men as leaders and women in passive or domestic settings.

“We would like to see a comprehensive review of teaching materials, led by diverse experts including gender studies professionals.

“It should include updated textbooks that portray boys and girls in a variety of modern, realistic roles such as female scientists, male nurses, women in leadership roles and men as caregivers.”

Noor Azimah also stressed the crucial role of parents in reinforcing positive and

non-stereotypical values at home.

“Parents should support their children’s interests regardless of gender, whether it is a boy in fashion design or a girl in robotics,” she said, adding that PAGE advocates mainstreaming gender sensitivity across the national curriculum, not as a stand-alone subject, but embedded across all areas of learning, with deliberate efforts to achieve balanced participation.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions deputy president Dr Teh Choon Jin said children begin forming ideas about gender roles from a very young age, often as early as two or three, long before they understand what “gender” means.

“That’s why what they see, hear and experience in school matters deeply. It’s not just about changing textbooks or posters. It’s about helping children grow up believing they can be anything, regardless of gender.

“Teachers and parents must work together to build an inclusive mindset, as shaping confident, open-minded individuals starts the moment children enter school.”

Teh stressed that reinforcing traditional gender stereotypes in schools is not only outdated, but structurally damaging.

He said when educational environments implicitly (or explicitly) convey that leadership is masculine and caregiving is feminine, they instil internal hierarchies that confine students’ identities and aspirations.

“Over time, these stereotypes crystallise into career pipelines marked by gender imbalance, not because of innate ability but because of early social conditioning.

“Girls may shy away from STEM or leadership roles not because they lack ability but because they’re taught to value harmony over competition. Meanwhile, boys may avoid care-based careers like nursing or teaching, despite having the emotional skills to succeed.”

Teh warned that limiting children’s beliefs about what they can become leads to a loss of talent and innovation. Schools, he said, should empower students, not hold them back by challenging rigid gender roles and helping every child reach his or her full potential.

“While many schools have made strides in promoting academic excellence, I don’t think we are doing enough yet when it comes to shaping students’ values, especially around gender equity and mutual respect.”

He also pointed out that focusing solely on grades while overlooking the subtle social lessons being taught may risk producing high achievers who still carry outdated mindsets about gender and power.

“It’s natural for boys and girls to respond differently to lessons on gender roles, as they’re often socialised in different ways. Some boys may resist ideas that challenge traditional masculinity, while some girls may hold back from speaking up.

“However, when given a safe space to reflect and express themselves, many begin to open up.”

Teh emphasised that promoting gender inclusivity in schools is not about rejecting tradition but about giving children the freedom to be themselves without limitations.

He advised school leaders facing resistance to approach change with empathy and purpose.

“If school leaders face pushback when promoting gender inclusivity, the key is to lead with empathy and stay focused on the goal. Change doesn’t have to be loud to last – it just needs to be honest, compassionate and consistent.”