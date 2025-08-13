PETRA to enhance National Water Policy for sustainable supply in Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA) is prioritising the National Water Policy to ensure safe and sustainable water supply nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that this initiative will bolster water security and position Malaysia as a dynamic water hub.

He highlighted the policy’s potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and support research and development.

Fadillah emphasised the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) role in fostering federal-state collaboration for integrated water management.

He stressed the need for an efficient information system to safeguard water resources and ecosystem sustainability.

Speaking at the 2025 JPS Senior Managers and District Engineers Conference, he reiterated PETRA’s commitment under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The minister noted that climate change and shifting rainfall patterns make water security a critical focus.

Thrust A7 of the 13MP aims to strengthen flood mitigation through innovative and integrated strategies.

Fadillah urged JPS to lead in sustainable water management to address future challenges.

He called for stronger policy facilitation at state and district levels to prevent gaps in water project execution.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud also attended the conference. - Bernama