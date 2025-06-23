PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that a candidate has been identified to fill the vacant post of director-general of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

“The appointment process is ongoing, and an announcement will be made soon,“ he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

The position of AKPS director-general has been vacant since Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali went on mandatory retirement on Feb 10.

On May 14, the Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) on May 14 expressed concern over the delay in appointing a new director-general, urging that the crucial position be filled promptly.