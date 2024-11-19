CAP hopes MOH heeds Pahang Sultan’s suggestion for complete ban on vaping

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) hopes the Ministry of Health (MOH) will heed the advice of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who suggested that the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes be completely banned.

Its education officer, N.V Subbarow said his team expresses its thanks to the Pahang Sultan for his suggestion as it can save the lives of future generations.

“The Consumers’ Association of Penang is very pleased with the Sultan of Pahang’s recommendation, and this is the news that we, parents, and school teachers have been waiting for,“ he said in a statement today.

“The issue of vape is not only in Pahang but it is nationwide, so CAP hopes the MOH will heed the Sultan of Pahang’s suggestion by banning it to save the lives of future generations.”

Yesterday, the media reported that the Pahang Sultan suggested that the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes be completely banned.

He was reported to have suggested the recommendation following his concern over the increasing drug abuse in Pahang, especially among the youth, based on statistics from the National Anti-Drug Agency. (AADK).

According to the Sultan, one of the main reasons why young people fall into drug addiction, both directly and indirectly, starts with the use of vape.

He also said vape devices are harmful to health, adding that he will urge the government to impose a total ban on vaping.