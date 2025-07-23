Cash payout, cheaper petrol offer relief amid rising costs

PETALING JAYA: The announcement by the prime minister yesterday received widespread public approval, with many hailing it as timely relief amid ongoing economic pressures.

Human Resources executive Afaf Radzuan, 35, said the cash handout for all adults is bound to strike a chord with the people.

“It’s definitely a popular move. It’s not just targeted at specific groups – everyone aged 18 and above will benefit. Families with many adults are especially lucky. Even though it’s just a one-off, it can go a long way in helping with daily essentials.”

Afaf added that the expansion of the Jualan Rahmah initiative would help Malaysians cope with rising prices of basic goods.

“The freeze on toll hikes also helps ease financial pressure, especially for those of us who travel long distances for work.”

Aminurrashid Idris, 37, an executive based in Shah Alam, was thrilled about the extra public holiday.

“It’s another long weekend for Malaysians. It gives us more time to be with our families.”

He also welcomed the freeze on toll rates, noting it would benefit the many who commute daily between states for work.

“At least that is one cost which will not go up.”

Part-time worker Nur Shahiera Hisham Mudin, 24, said the RM100 aid was meaningful, especially for young families.

“The announcement meant a lot to me. Between my husband, my younger sibling and I, we’ll receive RM300. It may not seem much to others, but for us, it makes a real difference.”

She said the money would go towards household essentials and items for her eldest child, who is nearly two.

Radiographer Abdullah Zawawi Fikri Rozlan, 38, from Terengganu, said the cash handout may be small but would go a long way for struggling families.

“Thanks to PMX (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) for the RM100 assistance – it’ll help many buy basic necessities. It’s not enough to cover a whole month, of course, but it’s a welcome help for those who truly need it.”

More than 20 million Malaysians will get the RM100 cash handout in conjunction with Merdeka Day. All citizens aged 18 and above will receive the aid via their MyKad, under the SARA programme. The assistance can be used from Aug 31 to Dec 31 this year at over 4,000 participating stores, including major supermarket chains.

Besides the cash handout, Anwar said the government would defer toll hikes scheduled this year across 10 highways. The allocation for the Jualan Rahmah Madani programme will also be doubled – from RM300 million to RM600 million.

Anwar added that the government will introduce targeted subsidies for RON95 petrol, with the fuel set to be priced at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians by the end of September. He also declared that Sept 15 (this year) will be a public holiday in celebration of Malaysia Day.