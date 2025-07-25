Public transport services to run as usual during KL rally - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: All public transport services, including those operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, will continue running as usual tomorrow despite a planned opposition rally in the capital.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasised the importance of maintaining smooth operations to ensure minimal disruption for commuters. He encouraged rally participants to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion.

“For those heading into the capital, don’t forget that the MY50 Pass can now be renewed online via the Touch ‘n Go app. Although the pass is worth RM150, users only pay RM50, with the government subsidising the remaining RM100,” Loke posted on Facebook today.

He also highlighted the MyCity Pass, available for first-time visitors to Kuala Lumpur, offering unlimited daily rides on LRT, MRT, BRT, Monorail, and RapidBus for only RM6. The pass is set to be digitised by year-end.

Regarding the rally, Loke reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding democratic rights. “We must not return to an era where democracy was suppressed, to the extent of shutting down Parliament,” he added. - Bernama