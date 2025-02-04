KUALA LUMPUR: After more than 30 hours of anxious waiting, Shahrizal Hamzah was finally reunited with his beloved cat, Mickey, following a devastating gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on Tuesday.

For Shahrizal, 46, the emotional toll was particularly heavy. He had left his Munchkin Scottish Fold cat, Mickey, at home, when he travelled to Melaka to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“We usually leave Mickey for a couple of nights with food provided, and there’s never been an issue. I left at 7 am that day, but as soon as I arrived in Melaka, I heard about the fire and turned back immediately,” he told Bernama.

Despite rushing back, Shahrizal said that he was unable to access his home, due to safety concerns.

“It wasn’t until today that we found him. Mickey is quite shy, so I was really worried about him being out in this heat,“ he said, his relief palpable at having his cat back.

With the assistance of volunteers from a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), Shahrizal’s worst fears were eased when Mickey was found, safe but terrified, hiding in the kitchen of the home he had left behind.

The heroic volunteers, who also provided veterinary care for other animals affected by the fire, were instrumental in locating and rescuing pets like Mickey, who were trapped in the chaos.

The fire, which took nearly eight hours to extinguish, forced many residents to evacuate, and seek shelter in nearby community halls.

Shahrizal’s home, where he has lived for 15 years, and located just 200 metres from the epicentre of the blaze, was one of many properties affected by the intense heat of the fire.

Despite the damage to nearby homes, no casualties were reported, and the efforts of first responders and volunteers ensured that everyone was safely relocated to temporary relief centres.

Another resident, Norazimah Nordin, expressed her gratitude as her cat, Kowalski, was also rescued from the flames.

“I couldn’t believe my cat had survived, especially when most of my neighbour’s cats didn’t make it,” she said, still shaken, but thankful that Kowalski had been found safe, albeit still frightened.