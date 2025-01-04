Massive gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights - Fire dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has confirmed that a gas pipeline fire has occurred in Putra Heights, Subang today.

Selangor JBPM operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a distress call at 8.23am as fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Subang Jaya Member of Parliament Wong Chen, who shared images of the incident via his Facebook page, said the Subang Jaya City Council PANTAS team is also on its way to assist the JBPM.

He also reminded all residents, particularly those living near the fire incident, to be wary and prayed that all those affected are safe and will remain patient as the firefighters continue to bring the blaze under control.

Meanwhile, through the live streaming of a TikTok user with the account Perodua PuchongJayaJeffry, the fire is still raging as of 9.37am, more than an hour after it started.

According to him, he heard loud explosions before seeing the flames rising, adding that he could even feel the heat of the fire despite being quite far away from the scene.

He added that the JBPM personnel had arrived at the scene to carry out firefighting and rescue operations.

Ahmad Mukhlis, in a statement, said the fire involved a leakage to a gas pipeline, measuring about 500 metres.

He added that the fire occurred near a housing area.

He said the firefighters, together with personnel from other agencies, are evacuating the residents nearby.

“So far, we are not able to determine the number of victims involved,” he said.

He added that 41 firefighters from nine fire stations from Subang Jaya, Puchong, Shah Alam, Bukit Jelutong, Cyberjaya, Rawang, Klang Selatan, Klang Utara and Damansara, have been deployed to the scene.

