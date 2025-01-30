GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will expand CCTV coverage across Seberang Perai to boost security and uphold the state’s status as Malaysia’s safest city.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that there are plans to expand the network to up to 1,000 units across the mainland for better monitoring.

“Efforts are underway to increase CCTV coverage across the mainland. However, our resources are limited, and we can only add up to 1,000 units within the next one to two years.

“At present, there are over 200 CCTV cameras in Seberang Perai, while more than 1,000 have already been installed on the island,” he told reporters after the Chief Minister’s Chinese New Year Open House at SPICE Arena, Bayan Baru.

Over 10,000 people from various communities attended the event, which was graced by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, and his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohamad Nor.

Chow was commenting on media reports ranking Penang as the safest city in Malaysia, according to Numbeo’s 2025 Crime Index. The state recorded a crime index score of 30.3 and a safety index of 69.7.

He added that Penang’s recognition as the safest city would enhance the sense of security for both local visitors and foreign tourists.

“I appreciate Penang being named the safest state. In fact, for many years, crime—particularly street crimes, robberies, and serious offences—has remained under control.

“The main concern, however, is drug-related crimes. Penang is used as a transit hub for drugs from northern countries via land and sea before being trafficked elsewhere,” he said.